Cullen Investment Group LTD. Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.9% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,830,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

