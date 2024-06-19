CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Up 8.4% in May

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,300 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,028.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 41.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 956.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 272.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $268.86. 141,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $155.82 and a 12 month high of $270.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.58.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

