Cronos Price Reaches $0.0942 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $7.92 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00041681 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

