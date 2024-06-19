Critical Survey: Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) versus Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Oatly Group shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sow Good and Oatly Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oatly Group 0 3 5 0 2.63

Profitability

Sow Good presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.58%. Oatly Group has a consensus price target of $2.11, suggesting a potential upside of 112.47%. Given Oatly Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Sow Good.

This table compares Sow Good and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Oatly Group -49.19% -41.06% -14.74%

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oatly Group has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Oatly Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million 12.89 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -58.37 Oatly Group $783.35 million 0.76 -$416.87 million ($0.80) -1.24

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oatly Group. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oatly Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sow Good beats Oatly Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. Oatly Group AB was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.