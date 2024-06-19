Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 573,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,121.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $918,512.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,090,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,886.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 573,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,121.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,847 shares of company stock worth $2,130,703 in the last three months. 18.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 9,096.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $78,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cricut by 40.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cricut Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 617,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,827. Cricut has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $167.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

