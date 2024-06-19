Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) to Issue Dividend of $1.18 on June 26th

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.1768 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.7 %
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $148.57 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $153.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average is $146.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 million, a PE ratio of 190.53 and a beta of 0.10.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
