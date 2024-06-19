Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 49,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,714. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -10.24%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

