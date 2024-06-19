Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $153.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.61 and a 200-day moving average of $154.05. The firm has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

