Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Down 7.9% in May

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $173,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,285 shares in the company, valued at $526,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.12. 41,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,261. The stock has a market cap of $628.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.76 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

