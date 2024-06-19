CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 915.0% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467,534 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 99.63, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.