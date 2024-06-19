Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Volume Tops $132.22 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.71 billion and $132.22 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $6.93 or 0.00010636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00042223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

