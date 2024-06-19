Corning (NYSE:GLW) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $42.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Corning traded as high as $38.44 and last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 1334732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

