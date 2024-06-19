Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.49

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.49 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.55 ($0.18), with a volume of 389527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corero Network Security from GBX 11.50 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Corero Network Security Price Performance
About Corero Network Security
Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.
Featured Articles
