Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Down 10.4% in May

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,900 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 353,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 39,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,222. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $153.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $32,512.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $32,512.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at $637,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,726 shares of company stock valued at $850,887 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

See Also

