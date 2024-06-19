Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading Down 2%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.25. 283,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 269,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Copper Fox Metals Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$125.71 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

