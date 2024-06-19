Contrasting Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) and Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD)

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Modular Medical and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Modular Medical presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 163.98%. Given Modular Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Modular Medical has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Modular Medical and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($0.97) -1.66 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -235.93% -180.37% Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Modular Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

