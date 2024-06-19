Conflux Trading Down 23.9% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Conflux has a total market cap of $603.99 million and approximately $39.04 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,960.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.11 or 0.00599000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00114098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00036962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00260719 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00042749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00068003 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,012,383,611 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,388,154 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,012,140,430.49 with 4,137,140,415.7 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15146401 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $66,913,524.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

