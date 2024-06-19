Compass Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after purchasing an additional 674,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,091 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.78. 6,712,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,025,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.52.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

