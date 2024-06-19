Compass Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares during the quarter. Coty makes up about 1.5% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. Coty’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

