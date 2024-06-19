Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $522.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

