Compass Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE TOL traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $117.50. 1,533,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day moving average of $112.51. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

