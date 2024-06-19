Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair Trading Up 2.0 %

PNR stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,767. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06. Pentair plc has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $85.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.