COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Up 5.6% in May

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of CMPS opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.23, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $230,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,010,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,933,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,002 shares of company stock valued at $736,921. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 86.9% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 477,868 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMPS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

