Comparing SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) & ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

SecureWorks has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON24 has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SecureWorks and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks -25.52% -6.01% -4.15% ON24 -28.35% -19.97% -13.20%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks 1 2 0 0 1.67 ON24 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SecureWorks and ON24, as reported by MarketBeat.

SecureWorks presently has a consensus price target of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 17.86%. ON24 has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given ON24’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.5% of SecureWorks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of ON24 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SecureWorks and ON24’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks $365.88 million 1.45 -$86.04 million ($1.06) -5.67 ON24 $163.71 million 1.41 -$51.79 million ($1.04) -5.31

ON24 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SecureWorks. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON24, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SecureWorks beats ON24 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its referral agents, regional value-added resellers, trade associations, and managed security service providers. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Marketing L.P.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, for always-on multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, for personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, for analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 AI-powered ACE, for enabling hyper-personalization at scale across ON24 experiences; ON24 Connect, for ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, which provides a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers consulting services, such as experience management, monitoring and production, implementation, and other support services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. ON24, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

