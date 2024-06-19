Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.6% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 62,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 175,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 54,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

