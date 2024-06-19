Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.72. The stock had a trading volume of 443,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,103. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,982,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 67.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

