Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,580 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 67,329 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,227,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $83,145,000 after acquiring an additional 324,638 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,526 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.