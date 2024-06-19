Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 13,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 3.4 %

COGT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 1,206,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,847. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

