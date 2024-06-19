Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,365,900 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 1,280,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.0 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:COCSF opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41.
