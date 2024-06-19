CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 86.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 102.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.65. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.97 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

