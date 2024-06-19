Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NET. Bank of America raised their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

NET stock opened at $79.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.28 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.35.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,275,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,704,400.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $1,000,898.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,275,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,704,400.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $3,900,512.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,929.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,119 shares of company stock valued at $54,101,374. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

