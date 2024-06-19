CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Update

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,930,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 38,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 811,350 shares of company stock worth $17,486,498. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after buying an additional 4,706,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 957,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 273.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 905,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

CleanSpark Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CLSK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. 30,991,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,210,418. CleanSpark has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

