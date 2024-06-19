Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 75,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $217.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

