Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading 0.5% Higher

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Citizens Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

Citizens Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Citizens Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that engages in the provision of retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

