Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.84.

Shares of C stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

