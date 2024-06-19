Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after acquiring an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $867,599,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,797,000 after buying an additional 223,206 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.84.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2 %

C stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,766,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,159,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

