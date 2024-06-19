Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after buying an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,961,000 after buying an additional 6,054,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,576,000 after buying an additional 3,989,543 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after buying an additional 3,753,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $185.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.