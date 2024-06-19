Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $3,794,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $213,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 9.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 209,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 96,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.69. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $275.41.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,293. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.