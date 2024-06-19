Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,119,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,280,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.92. The company has a market capitalization of $224.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,470 shares of company stock worth $172,557,838 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

