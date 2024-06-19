Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $27.62 Million Stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,571 shares during the period. Kinetik accounts for approximately 1.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Kinetik worth $27,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 10,470,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,616 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth about $31,589,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 762,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth about $7,181,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kinetik by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 192,655 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,066 shares in the company, valued at $21,107,228.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Trevor Howard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $263,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,221.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,107,228.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Price Performance

KNTK traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 345,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,116. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.83.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 122.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Kinetik

About Kinetik

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.