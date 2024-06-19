Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ENB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,755,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,147. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.