Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.50 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.14.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

See Also

