Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 0.1%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.95 and last traded at $153.33. 6,942,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,309,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.05. The firm has a market cap of $282.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $216,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $828,000. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 41.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.6% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

