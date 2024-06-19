Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 3.1% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $123,681,000. General Partner Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $7,426,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $153.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.05. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

