Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,100 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPK. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

CPK traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.54. 58,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average is $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $126.94.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 53.78%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 275,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 104,850 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 166.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 92,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 58,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.