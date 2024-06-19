Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.65

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.65 and traded as high as C$8.93. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.86, with a volume of 173,738 shares changing hands.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery bought 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$35,236.06. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

