Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 206,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CHEK opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

