Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Decreased by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $19,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $173,174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 307,398 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 211,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $30,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.72. The stock had a trading volume of 336,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,783. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.