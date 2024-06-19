Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.740-4.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point downgraded Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Centerspace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -375.00%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

