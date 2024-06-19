CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Reaches $32.15 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $32.15 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,261.68 or 1.00009836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012488 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00081353 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03975381 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $2,165,305.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

